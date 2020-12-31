Beloved NJ fast-food worker killed, Verizon worker shot in face

SALEM CITY — A fast-food restaurant employee was killed and a Verizon worker was shot in the face in separate incidents that unfolded within an hour on Tuesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, the body of Sher Bahadar “Poppi” Khan, 59, was found in a pool of blood behind the counter of his workplace at King Fried Chicken on East Broadway.

Police Chief John Pelura III said Khan — who he described as "kind and generous man loved by all" — had been stabbed to death.

After investigators "received vital information" from the public, Eugene Carr Jr., 40, was arrested and charged on Tuesday night with murder, aggravated assault and related weapons charges.

About 45 minutes after the body was found, a Verizon subcontractor was shot in the mouth after three young men asked him for spare change, Pelura said.

The two Verizon workers were approached about 4:30 p.m. while working in the area of Oak and Carpenter streets.

One of the men shot the victim after they declined to provide change and the attackers ran off, police said. The victim was listed in stable condition at a nearby hospital, police said.

Pelura said that investigators are reviewing surveillance video and have not identified any suspects.

The chief asked anyone with information about the incident to call the department at 856-935-0033 or 856-935-2TIP.

Pelura did not return New Jersey 101.5's request for more information Thursday afternoon. His written statement did not say whether there was a connection between the shooting and fatal stabbing.

