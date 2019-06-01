Belmar cops looking for Escalade in hit-run that injured 2

BELMAR — A man and a woman were injured during a night out Friday when they were run over by a car that didn't stop to help them, police said.

Officials said a silver Cadillac Escalade struck the man and woman about 1:28 a.m. Saturday on E Street near 15th Avenue. The Escalade sped north on E.

The victims were sent to Jersey Shore University Medical Center

Authorities did not provide other details Saturday morning.

Police, working with investigators from the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, ask anyone with information to call 732-681-1700.

