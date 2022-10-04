Bellmawr, NJ cops looking for pick-up that hit 9-year-old walking to school
BELLMAWR — Police are looking for a white pick-up truck involved in a hit-and-run that injured a 9-year-old girl walking to school.
The girl was on her way to the Ethel M. Burke School on Black Horse Pike when she was struck by the pick-up that left the scene, according to Bellmawr police.
Security images show it carrying a white pipe above the bed and a large tool chest
The front driver's side bumper is damaged and the rear window is broken.
The girl was taken to a hospital and was released with minor injuries.
Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call them at 856-931-2120.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.