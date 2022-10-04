Bellmawr, NJ cops looking for pick-up that hit 9-year-old walking to school

BELLMAWR — Police are looking for a white pick-up truck involved in a hit-and-run that injured a 9-year-old girl walking to school.

The girl was on her way to the Ethel M. Burke School on Black Horse Pike when she was struck by the pick-up that left the scene, according to Bellmawr police.

Security images show it carrying a white pipe above the bed and a large tool chest

The front driver's side bumper is damaged and the rear window is broken.

Pickup being sought in hit-and-run near a Bellmawr school 10/3/22 Pickup being sought in hit-and-run near a Bellmawr school 10/3/22 (Bellmawr police) loading...

The girl was taken to a hospital and was released with minor injuries.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call them at 856-931-2120.

Pickup being sought in hit-and-run near a Bellmawr school 10/3/22 Pickup being sought in hit-and-run near a Bellmawr school 10/3/22 (Bellmawr police) loading...

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.