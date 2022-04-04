Before there were dollar stores in New Jersey

There are very few "five and dime" stores left in New Jersey, but if you look hard enough and if you're lucky enough, you'll find a few

While they aren't necessarily extinct, they're not the community fixtures they used to be, thanks to national dollar store chains, which seem to be everywhere.

A favorite of locals in Medford and Medford Lakes is Binkley's, formerly Binkley's Five and Dime.

The Binkley family had five of them in the area at one time dating back to 1962. If you grew up in Medford Lakes like current owner Amy Federman, you have great memories of going there as a kid. It's the kind of general store the big chains try to be, but can't duplicate that local flavor and personal touch that Binkley's has.

They're in a little strip of stores on Stokes Road, and unless you're looking for it, you could drive right by without knowing.

Luckily they're still going strong and a local retail icon.

Inside one of NJ's few remaining 'five and dimes' Binkley's is a staple for people who live in Medford and Medford Lakes.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now: