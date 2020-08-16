Win $100 gift card to Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall, Rhythm & Spirits

New Jersey 101.5 is offering you a chance to win a $100 gift card to Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall and Rhythm & Spirits in Atlantic City. All you have to do is fill out the Easy Entry form below — it takes just seconds!

But this contest is available only on the New Jersey 101.5 app, free for Android or iOS. Go get the app and hit "Contests" on the front page to return to this post an enter.

Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall was voted the 6th Best Beer Bar in the country by USA Today this past March. It's located right off the world=famous Atlantic City boardwalk and offers family-friendly outside dining, an award winning gastropub menu and 40-plus beers on tap. Visit them every Saturday & Sunday from 10 a.m. until noon for $5 breakfast sandwiches, mimosas, Bloody Mary's and Craft Beers. For more information visit TennesseeAvenueBeerHall.com.

Rhythm & Spirits' secret garden is open for outside dining Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. It offers Italian-inspired cuisine, pizza and craft cocktails, and is located right off the boardwalk, at 129 Tennessee Ave. in Atlantic City. Look for the pink door and DJ on the roof. Check out Rhythm & Spirits' brunch and dinner menus at RhythmAndSpiritsAC.com.

The contest is open until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020.