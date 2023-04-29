Beer drinkers rejoice: NJ brewery named among best in U.S.

There's nothing quite like grabbing a cold beer after a long day.

Whether it's at your favorite local watering hole, dive bar, or from your own fridge, taking a sip of beer after a long day is the epitome of relaxing.

One of my favorite ways to unwind is to visit one of the many breweries scattered around Jersey.

Even right in Ocean County, there are so many to choose from!

You have Heavy Reel in Seaside Heights who make a delicious double IPA.

You can check out Battle River in downtown Toms River, that place is great because it has a really nice covered outdoor area.

And Frye Brewing in Point Pleasant is also a fun place to swing by for a pint.

But do you know what the best craft brewery in Jersey is?

It's kind of a hard question to answer since beer is kind of a personal thing; what one person loves, another may hate.

It's all based on personal preference.

If you asked me, I would have said either Kane Brewing or Icarus Brewing, both are hugely popular around Jersey.

However, according to the experts at Love Food, neither are the best breweries in New Jersey.

What Is The Best Brewery In New Jersey?

Located in Merchantvillle, this little brewery features 18 taps, a bunch of different small-batch beers, and flavors that range from a cream ale to blackberry.

It's a brewery that'll make you feel like you're having a beer at your friend's house, not at a bar.

According to Love Food, Eclipse Brewing is one of the best breweries in the entire state and the country.

By the way, these are some of Jersey's best breweries according to you:

