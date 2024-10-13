Beautiful semi-private golf course in Central NJ

In one aspect, the golf season is slowly coming to an end.

That’s the glass-half-empty perspective.

The glass-half-full perspective is that the best golf of the year is happening right now.

We’ve had mild temperatures for about the last week, so it was the perfect time to get out for a round.

The leaves on the trees are changing, and the courses have come back after getting beat up during the summer. You don’t feel hot while on the course.

It’s the perfect time to try and sneak out and play. I did that at Deerwood Country Club in Westampton this weekend.

I had played the course a few years prior. My dad was actually a founding member of this course way back in the 90s.

It’s a pretty solid layout. A lot of holes require you to hit certain shots, which can be fun if your game is right. It’s not a course where you always need to step up and hit a driver.

The fairways were in really good condition, and the tee-boxes were too.

The greens had some issues; it looked like they had been burned out from the summer heat.

But all in all, I would certainly make my way back there. It was also nice not to have to wait behind people the entire round. The pace of play was very good.

And there wasn’t anyone behind me either. Being stuck behind someone or feeling like the group behind you is right up on you can be annoying. Thankfully, it was pretty laid back.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

