Bears brawling on front lawn caught on video

It’s New Jersey. So maybe you’ve seen a bear. Maybe you’ve been surprised around the corner of your garage. Or maybe you see them all the time if you live in Warren County.

But I bet you’ve never seen what Corey Bale saw. Right on his lawn, just steps from his house, he encountered two bears. Not two bears wandering through either. Two bears in a full on battle .

We’re all happy to see this amazing video Corey took. But ask yourself if you would have stayed outside to capture this as long as he did.

More from New Jersey 101.5