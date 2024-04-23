If you live in an area in New Jersey where there is any kind of water, you may be used to groups of Canada Geese gathering in large groups.

This time of year, they have just hatched their eggs about three weeks ago and they're escorting them around to feed and learn how to swim.

If you live near water, you may be familiar with the problem of having them "do their business" on your lawn. It's a sanitary issue that plenty of New Jersey homeowners try their best to deal with.

You can see decoy plywood border collie dogs or low temporary fences to try to keep the critters off their property. But there's not much you can do to keep them from slowly crossing the street and sometimes in large numbers.

You may see the momma and pappa goose with goslings in tow along with a whole flock of geese waddling behind. They go from lakes and ponds to fresh grazing areas.

It's not unusual to see cars dead stopped on some of our suburban roads due to the parade of geese crossing the road. This begs the question that pops up every year at this time. Why did the goose cross the road....on webbed feet instead of flying over?

Well, if they're with their young they have to walk because the little ones can't fly yet. Some sources say the adults molt their flight feathers this time of year and can't fly either.

Geese are heavy birds and to get the energy to reach altitude doesn't make sense when they can just walk to their destination just 50 yards away.

Whatever the scientific reason, they are all over the place this time of year and maybe walking right out into the middle of your suburban commute.

They have no natural predators in great numbers around here anymore and your car doesn't trigger any natural fear, so pay attention and be prepared to come to a sudden stop for the Canada Geese.

