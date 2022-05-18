Canada geese are all over the place this time of year in NJ

You may see these majestic creatures crossing a road this time of year with up to six or eight chicks following behind them.

This is the time of year when you'll see tragic accidents on the road when pairs of geese are leading their young to water or to feed. You'll also see them walking in larger groups of adults in June and July, that's when they're molting.

Right now in New Jersey, their chicks are just a few weeks old and have a soft, fuzzy yellow coat.

Photo by Jan Meeus on Unsplash Photo by Jan Meeus on Unsplash loading...

Their parents, especially the males are fiercely protective, so don't try and get too close. They can be nasty and relentless if they fear their young are being threatened.

Most Canada Geese pair with a mate at age three, though some begin this process at two years. Pairs usually stay together for life.

If one member of a pair dies, the other goose usually finds another mate within the same breeding season.

These migratory birds are federally protected and that includes New Jersey.

Many people ask why they walk across busy roads when they can fly. Right at this time they are escorting their chicks and for the next couple of months they will go through a molting process.

Dennis Malloy photo Dennis Malloy photo loading...

Be prepared to stop for them or other cars doing the same. The chicks grow and develop quickly so if you want to check them out at their cutest before they annoy you, look for them right now at a pond near you.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

