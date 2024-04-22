This is what keeps New Jerseyans up at night the most

With all of the things we have to worry about here in New Jersey. Some things concern us more than others. From worrying about someone being in your house to concerns about work New Jerseyans have a lot on their mind every day.

A recent study was done by a mattress company that asks people what they think about most before they go to sleep.

The number one concern for people here in New Jersey may or may not surprise you.

Women worry more about this than men do by a margin of 21% to 15%.

While males worry more about work concerns, women worry more about the things they know need to do the following day. That tops the list for New Jersey with a total of 31% of people here in the Garden State say they’re concerned before they go to bed about what to do the next day.

They even wake up in the middle of the night thinking about it. It's no surprise then that women wake up feeling tired at almost twice the rate of men. It's 27% for females as compared to 14% for males.

Although men typically get only 6 hours of sleep compared to women's 7 to 8 hours, 27% of men claim to wake up feeling refreshed every morning, while only 17% of women say the same.

Those numbers are pretty much the same from state to state but in New Jersey, the most common worries are the to-do list for the next day.

In case you didn't realize it, April is National Stress Awareness Month.

Stress can do so much harm to our health without us realizing it and it can also seriously affect our sleep.

A recent study from SleepFoundation.org found that women need more sleep than men, for more reasons than one. Women are 40% more likely to have insomnia, and data has found they're also twice as likely to be diagnosed with anxiety or depression.

