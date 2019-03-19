Be careful what you ask New Jerseyans — they tell you the truth

I asked our listeners to share a positive thing about NJ. Since we're #DigginIn, I thought let's turn the conversation to what we love about the Garden State.

Although I did get some positives, the shore, proximity to NYC, pizza, most of the comments and posts were, well, less than kind about our home state.

Why do so many New Jerseyans hate the state in which they live?!?

