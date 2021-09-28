Bay Harbor fire destroys 2 houses in Brick, NJ
Firefighters remained all night in the Bay Habor section of Brick to watch for flareups in two houses destroyed by a wind-whipped fire on Monday afternoon.
Brick police said one resident was home when flames broke out around 3:30 p.m. on Bay Way.
The fire sent thick black smoke into the air. Southwest winds gusting to 25 mph helped the fire spread to the upper portion of the house next door and causes spot fires on another property.
A firefighter suffered a minor burn and was treated by EMS at the scene, according to police.
Firefighters returned to the homes late Monday night when the fire rekindled in one of the affected homes.
The fire is under investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, the Brick Police Detective Bureau and the Brick Fire Safety Bureau.
