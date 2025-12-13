The Count Basie Center for the Arts announced that OceanFirst Bank will be a partner and rename the cinema to Basie Center Cinema House powered by OceanFirst Bank.

OceanFirst Bank donates $100K for cinema naming rights

OceanFirst Bank donated $100,000 for the naming rights and added a nice donation from their OceanFirst Bank Foundation to upgrade changes to the cinema and provide additional support for The Count Basie Center for the Arts workforce program.

The Basie Center Cinema House opened in 1971 and underwent several name changes and is a home for independent films, festivals, educational programs, and community events. The Cinema is also available to hold private parties, dedicated events, and private screenings.

George Destafney, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Real Estate Officer, OceanFirst; Stephanie Toal, Director of Communications & Impact Marketing, OceanFirst Foundation; Gina Soares, Branch Manager, Middletown, OceanFirst Bank; Chris Curcia, Vice President, NY Market Manager, ; Chris Maher, Chairman, President & CEO, OceanFirst Bank; Robin Klein, Trustee, Count Basie Center for the Arts; Izzy Sackowitz, Chief Operating Officer, Count Basie Center for the Arts; Maria Maher, Trustee, Count Basie Center for the Arts; Ed Zipprich, Trustee, Count Basie Center for the Arts; Michael Parent, Trustee, Count Basie Center for the Arts; Lysa Israel, Senior Director of Development, Count Basie Center for the Arts

Cinema upgrades aim to expand films, festivals, and education

According to Adam Philipson, president and CEO of the Count Basie Center for the Arts, “The rebranding will help up reimagine the Cinema House as an even more welcome space where we can present festivals, new releases, retro programs educational offerings and more.”

I am impressed with the growth of The Count Basie Center of the Arts, they are continuously upgrading and adding programs and entertainment vehicles that teach, experience, and entertain the thousands who have graced their front door. The growth of that entertainment mecca is utterly amazing.

I congratulate and thank OceanFirst for allowing that growth to continue, and I thank all the major sponsors and donors as well.

Arts education fills a growing gap in New Jersey

We currently experience major cuts and elimination in our school arts programs at every level of education here in New Jersey. It is nice to see that new educational and learning experiences will continue and expand at The Count Basie Center for the Arts. Enjoy what they have to offer.