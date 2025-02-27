Barstool’s Dave Portnoy just reviewed three NJ pizzerias

It’s always fun when Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy comes to the Garden State to judge our pizza with his One Bite reviews.

Come on, let's be honest, WE know we have the best pizza, but it’s all the more satisfying when people across the internet get to hear about it.

Portnoy was recently in New Jersey judging several pizza places, take a look to see if any of them were one of your faves.

Casano's Pizza Parlor

Rutherford, NJ

He notes the cool vibes of the pizza parlor, built to look like the 1970s.

(Based on the video, they nailed it, I swear my grandmother had the same stained glass lighting fixture! Anyway…)

Portnoy went with New Haven style, praising the undercarriage even though the middle of the pie was it was “soupy.”

I do love New Haven type pizza.

Portnoy also sampled the round pie, saying the ever important undercarriage was very similar to the New Haven style.

It’s a little soupy…. The crisp is great, I just don’t know I can go 8.1 on a napkin pizza.

Dave Portnoy’s One Bite Pizza Review for Casano's Pizza Parlor in Rutherford, NJ: 7.9

You can try Casano’s Pizza Parlor at 8 Highland Cross, Rutherford, NJ.

Vinnie's Pizzeria & Restaurant

Bloomfield, NJ

Continuing his Garden State tour, El Presidente visits Vinnie’s.

Portnoy was not impressed from the start, pointing out that when the person serving him doesn’t recognize him, he’s not always given the best they can make.

Well that looks like a basic bitch pizza, don’t it?

While he was a fan of the texture, the cheese had a “weird tang.”

Dave Portnoy’s One Bite Pizza Review for Vinnie's Pizzeria & Restaurant in Bloomfield, NJ: 7.1

Vinnie’s pizza is located at 414 Broad St. Bloomfield, NJ.

Belgiovine's Pizza

Montclair, NJ

What seemed to delight Dave is that it was a family-run joint, which is always a good sign when it comes to Italian food.

Though what bothered him was not being recognized by the younger patrons, if you watch the video you’ll see that was later rectified.

His simple review of the bar pie he sampled: GOOD!

Dave Portnoy’s One Bite Pizza Review for Belgiovine's Pizza in Montclair, NJ: 7.4

Try a slice for yourself by visiting Belgiovine’s Pizza at 712 Bloomfield Ave.

Consider yourself a New Jersey pizza connoisseur? See if you agree with some of Dave Portnoy’s previous pizza scores.

