Dave Portnoy, El Presidente of Barstool Sports and self-appointed pizza czar, made another trip to New Jersey and reviewed the pie at L&L Pizza Restaurant. The YouTube review just dropped, although the visit took place on Oct. 7.

He started his “one bite” review by complaining that the pizza was a re-cook. He did, however, praise the crust and the char on the pizza. He did ruin any goodwill he may have built up by totally butchering the pronunciation of “Metuchen.”

The pizza itself was served piping hot; he was not a fan of the “bread-crumby” underside; he described as “good basic pizza.”

He pointed out that when he says basic, he doesn’t mean bad, but he also didn’t give it a terribly high score: 7.2, which isn’t bad, but several of the New Jersey pizzas he has sampled have gotten scores over 8.

He also returned to Jersey City; he had reviewed Bread and Salt recently. He loved Bread and Salt’s pizza, describing it as “very crispy with a good undercarriage. He also liked the texture. He gave their Roman pie an 8.1 and their tomato pie an 8.2.

This time, he sampled the pizza at Rustique. He praised the interior of the pizzeria, saying that everything looked “super fresh.” He then went on a rant about having to go to Miami for the fall/winter to avoid taxes.

He had a little trouble with New Jersey’s geography, asking “are we in Hoboken?” No, you’re in Jersey City. He said he could tell it’s very good, although it had to sit because Portnoy and his crew were late.

He said it tasted like a 7.6, but he knew that it would have been a 7.9 if he had gotten there on time, so the final score was a 7.9.

He then reviewed their award-winning mac and cheese, which Rustique is known for; he said it was good, but not great.

WARNING: NSFW

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

NJ Diners that are open 24/7

The best wood-fired pizza in NJ can come from your own kitchen I finally made the decision to invest in a wood-fired pizza oven.