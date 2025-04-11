Man, 72, floated for hours in 42-degree NJ bay before he was rescued

🌊 An elderly boater was rescued in the water off Barnegat Bay

WARETOWN — Thanks to a “float plan” he made with his daughter, a 72-year-old boater was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard while out clamming near Barnegat Bay.

The Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay command center received a call Wednesday night at approximately 10 p.m. from John Mazzy’s daughter, who said her father never returned home from a clamming trip near Baker’s Basin and Oyster Creek Channel.

Crews from the Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City and Barnegat Light were sent to search for the elderly boater.

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a 72 year old boater from the cold waters off Barnegat Bay (Sea Tow Central New Jersey via Facebook)

About four hours later, the MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew found a 17-foot white Carolina skiff matching the description of Mazzy’s vessel. When boat crews arrived, they found no one on board.

Shortly after, the helicopter crew spotted Mazzy clinging to a channel marker in the cold water and directed the boat crews to the location.

They said Mazzy was suffering from hypothermia-like symptoms. He was hoisted into the helicopter and taken to Key Harbor Marina in Waretown for emergency medical care.

Check out the helicopter hoist here.

A 72 year old boater is rescued from the freezing waters off Barnegat Bay (U.S. Coast Guard)

He had been in 47-degree water with an air temperature of 35 degrees for several hours, the Coast Guard said, but is expected to recover.

“Mr. Mazzy filed a float plan with his daughter, which greatly assisted rescue crews locating him quickly,” said Rick Anderson, an operations unit controller with Sector Delaware Bay.

A float plan outlines the details of someone’s boat trip, including destination, planned route, time of departure and return, and contact information, just in case the boater does not reach their destination.

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a 72 year old boater from the cold waters off Barnegat Bay (Sea Tow Central New Jersey via Facebook)

In this case, Mazzy left a verbal float plan, where he told his daughter where he was leaving from, how long he was going to be out, and the locations where he was planning to fish.

On Sea Tow Central New Jersey's Facebook page, Mazzi's wife, Margie thanked everyone for saving his life. "May God Bless you and keep you safe always. Thank you," Mrs. Mazzi wrote.

Mazzi's daughter, Debrah continued with the praise. "Sea Tow Central New Jersey, thank you isn't enough for helping save my dad. You are a true hero."

Sea Tow Central New Jersey responded on its social media page, "We know how hard he works on the water, we are just glad we will see him on the water again soon!!!"

It’s still not clear what happened and why Mazzy was in the water. Local New Jersey law enforcement crews continue to investigate the cause of the boating incident.

