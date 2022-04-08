‘Bark in the Park’ with the Somerset Patriots returns for 2022

I am always looking for fun adventures for me and my dog and what could be more fun than a baseball game with your dog?

The Somerset Patriots' Bark in the Park nights are back at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater. Fans are invited to bring their well-behaved, leashed dog to join you at the Somerset Patriots game.

Currently, they have four Bark in the Park games scheduled for April 28, June 8, July 6, and Aug. 9. Here is the video from last year:

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=10156595857194040

Your dog can enjoy a special "Yappy Hour" where your doggo can enjoy some ice cream treats made specifically for dogs.

There will also be water stations available on the concourse. Personally, I would recommend bringing your own water, I plan on bringing a Dog Water Bottle. They will also have tables on the concourse for sponsors with giveaways specialized for dogs.

Your dog does not need a ticket for this event. You will be required to fill out a waiver for your dog and provide your dogs proof of vaccination and bring your dog's ID tag. You can find the waiver here.

There are a few other things you should know before you go. First, masks are optional at TD Bank Ballpark. Bags are not allowed, with the exception of small clutch handbags or diaper bags. Additionally, cashless payments will be preferred in the stadium, however, cash will continue to be accepted. You should also know that players are currently not allowed to toss baseballs into the stands or give autographs.

You can buy your tickets to Bark in the Park with the Somerset Patriots HERE.

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.