Bamboozle is back: Multi-genre music festival returns to NJ

ASBURY PARK — It’s been 10 years in the waiting.

But now, after a decade-long hiatus, Bamboozle Festival, New Jersey’s multi-genre music festival will make its triumphant return to Bader Field in Atlantic City from Friday, May 5 to Sunday, May 7, to celebrate 20 years since its initial inception.

The festival’s 2023 updated lineup has been announced, which now includes, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Trippie Redd, Joey Bada$$, Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson, Mod Sun, Turnover, Brakence, The Acacia Strain, Murda Beatz, Charly Jordan, Coi Leray, Fiddlehead, and local favorite, Louyah.

The event will feature Motionless in White, Limp Bizkit, Rick Ross, Papa Roach, Blackbear, Mayday Parade, The Driver Era, and more, plus reunion sets from Say Anything, Finch, and Flyleaf.

New Jersey artists Jax, Saves the Day, The Wrecks, and E-Town Concrete will also be in the lineup.

“This party is 20 years in the making. We’re psyched to bring Bamboozle back to its loyal fans, and introduce a new generation to the Jersey festival that put many artists on the map,” said CEO and founder John D’Esposito.

Bamboozle Festival Lineup (in alphabetical order):

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Alex Sampson

Angel Du$t

Attila

Baby Tron

Bad Omens

Blackbear

Boys Like Girls

Brakence

Cane Hill

Carnifex

Charly Jordan

Chelsea Grin

Coi Leray

Destroy Lonely

DE’WAYNE

Diablo

E-Town Concrete

Ellise

End It

Fiddlehead

Finch

Flyleaf w/Lacey Sturm

Freddie Dredd

Gideon

Glitterer

Gridiron

Hollywood Undead

I Set My Friends On Fire

Jack Distortion

Jax

Joe Bada$$

Kaonashi

Kayzo

Ken Carson,

Killboy

Left to Suffer

Limp Bizkit

Louyah

Mayday Parade

Mindforce

Modern Color

Mod Sun

Motionless in White

Murda Beatz

Ov Sulfur

Oz Pearlman

Papa Roach

Pardyalone

Poorstacy

Puddles Pity Party

Rick Ross

Saosin

Saves The Day

Say Anything

Scowl

Shallow Pools

Ski Mask The Slump God

Steve Aoki

Sueco

Tallah

Teddy Swims

The Acacia Strain

The Callous Daoboys

The Driver Era

The Garden

The Spill Canvas

The Wrecks

Trippie Redd

Turnover

Valencia

We The Kings

WHOKILLEDXIX

Yung Gravy

In addition to the live performances, the three-day music fest will also feature:

Midway with two amusement rides

B-Boy Dance Competition ($25,000 prize)

“The Break Contest” local band competition

Game Changer Wrestling

Art installations

Fan activations

Merchandise and handpicked food vendors

DJs, clowns, a poet, and more.

Weekend passes, VIP packages and single-day tickets are available online.

The Bamboozle Festival became a premiere event, known for breaking artists into various genres like emo, rock, metal, electronic dance, hip hop, and pop from 2003 to 2012.

Bamboozle was the largest-selling festival in New Jersey with more than 600 acts and roughly 500,000 fans in attendance over the years.

