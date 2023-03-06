Bamboozle is back: Multi-genre music festival returns to NJ
🎸 After a 10-year hiatus, Bamboozle Festival returns to New Jersey
🎸 More than 70 bands will perform, including some local favorites
🎸 Weekend passes, VIP packages, and single-day tickets are available
ASBURY PARK — It’s been 10 years in the waiting.
But now, after a decade-long hiatus, Bamboozle Festival, New Jersey’s multi-genre music festival will make its triumphant return to Bader Field in Atlantic City from Friday, May 5 to Sunday, May 7, to celebrate 20 years since its initial inception.
The festival’s 2023 updated lineup has been announced, which now includes, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Trippie Redd, Joey Bada$$, Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson, Mod Sun, Turnover, Brakence, The Acacia Strain, Murda Beatz, Charly Jordan, Coi Leray, Fiddlehead, and local favorite, Louyah.
The event will feature Motionless in White, Limp Bizkit, Rick Ross, Papa Roach, Blackbear, Mayday Parade, The Driver Era, and more, plus reunion sets from Say Anything, Finch, and Flyleaf.
New Jersey artists Jax, Saves the Day, The Wrecks, and E-Town Concrete will also be in the lineup.
“This party is 20 years in the making. We’re psyched to bring Bamboozle back to its loyal fans, and introduce a new generation to the Jersey festival that put many artists on the map,” said CEO and founder John D’Esposito.
Bamboozle Festival Lineup (in alphabetical order):
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
Alex Sampson
Angel Du$t
Attila
Baby Tron
Bad Omens
Blackbear
Boys Like Girls
Brakence
Cane Hill
Carnifex
Charly Jordan
Chelsea Grin
Coi Leray
Destroy Lonely
DE’WAYNE
Diablo
E-Town Concrete
Ellise
End It
Fiddlehead
Finch
Flyleaf w/Lacey Sturm
Freddie Dredd
Gideon
Glitterer
Gridiron
Hollywood Undead
I Set My Friends On Fire
Jack Distortion
Jax
Joe Bada$$
Kaonashi
Kayzo
Ken Carson,
Killboy
Left to Suffer
Limp Bizkit
Louyah
Mayday Parade
Mindforce
Modern Color
Mod Sun
Motionless in White
Murda Beatz
Ov Sulfur
Oz Pearlman
Papa Roach
Pardyalone
Poorstacy
Puddles Pity Party
Rick Ross
Saosin
Saves The Day
Say Anything
Scowl
Shallow Pools
Ski Mask The Slump God
Steve Aoki
Sueco
Tallah
Teddy Swims
The Acacia Strain
The Callous Daoboys
The Driver Era
The Garden
The Spill Canvas
The Wrecks
Trippie Redd
Turnover
Valencia
We The Kings
WHOKILLEDXIX
Yung Gravy
In addition to the live performances, the three-day music fest will also feature:
Midway with two amusement rides
B-Boy Dance Competition ($25,000 prize)
“The Break Contest” local band competition
Game Changer Wrestling
Art installations
Fan activations
Merchandise and handpicked food vendors
DJs, clowns, a poet, and more.
Weekend passes, VIP packages and single-day tickets are available online.
The Bamboozle Festival became a premiere event, known for breaking artists into various genres like emo, rock, metal, electronic dance, hip hop, and pop from 2003 to 2012.
Bamboozle was the largest-selling festival in New Jersey with more than 600 acts and roughly 500,000 fans in attendance over the years.
Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com
