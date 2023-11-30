$4M bail reduced for teen accused of killing NJ high school student

🏈 A judge watched video of the suspect in the attack

🏈 The suspect was released after his bail was knocked down to $1 million

🏈 Rocco Roden's funeral is Thursday

A judge reduced the bail for the Long Island man charged with the death of a New Jersey high school football player in Manhattan as a video raises questions about what led to the stabbing in the early hours of Thanksgiving.

Gianluca Bordone, 19, was charged with manslaughter and assault in the death of Rocco Rodden, 17.

The victim, a resident of Warren Township and a junior at Saint Joseph's Regional High School, and his brother Anthony were stabbed outside the Live Axe on Lafayette Street in Lower Manhattan. Their father told ABC 7 Eyewitness News Anthony required 50 stitches.

Rocco was with his brother and sister attending a private party at the ax-throwing event. The gathering moved outside with the alcohol leftover from the party, Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Eun Bi Kim said at Bordone's arraignment.

After reviewing surveillance video that showed Bordone being chased down the street at the time of the attack, Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Jay Weiner reduced his bail to $1 million, according to the New York Post. Bordone was released and ordered to turn over his passport and join an outreach program.

Rocco Rodden

"Chaos and mayhem" during the stabbing incident

The Post earlier reported that Bordone's defense attorney said his client was "pummeled repeatedly" during the "chaos and mayhem."

Rodden’s funeral is Thursday at St. Vincent de Paul Church on 250 Bebout Ave. in the Stirling section of Long Valley. The family has asked for donations to the Rocco Rodden Memorial Scholarship Fund created by Saint Joseph's.

