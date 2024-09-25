Is your NJ mover licensed? These companies were each fined $5K

TRENTON – About two dozen moving companies in New Jersey — and three based in New York — have been fined thousands of dollars for doing business without being licensed.

Officials with the state’s Division of Consumer Affairs carried out a three-day undercover operation in June.

Unlicensed companies were contacted online for a job, to start at a storage unit in Monroe.

When they showed up, state officials were waiting to confirm their lack of a license, while State Police also did a safety inspection of their truck.

Of the movers, 21 faced a $5,000 civil penalty for operating without a license.

Two companies, Tera Movers of Newark and Piece of Cake Moving, of Queens, New York, were cited as second-time offenders and each faced fines of $10,000.

State law calls for movers to be licensed and to maintain cargo liability insurance, workers’ compensation insurance, and bodily injury and property damage insurance.

Movers must provide proof of vehicle registration and insurance coverage, and must include the mover’s license number on the outside of the vehicle.

In New Jersey, movers must also give a consumer a written estimate of costs, ahead of the job being done.

There are about 309 licensed public movers in New Jersey.

Those fined include multiple businesses out of Somerset, Middlesex and Burlington counties.

Bergen County

Mateusz L J Services, Lodi

Burlington County

Daniels All Around Moving Service, Willingboro
Hoop There It Is, Willingboro
MS Moving, Inc. d/b/a MS Moving & Storage, Palymyra

Cape May County

Eric Rowell's Moving and Hauling, Ocean City

Essex County

Hope Trucking and Moving, East Orange
Tera Moving, Newark

Gloucester County

C&T Mini Moves, Williamstown

Hudson County

AJS Moving Services, Bayonne
First Class Express Movers, Jersey City
Tommy's Moving, Hoboken

Middlesex County

Blue Orchard Moving, East Brunswick
A-Vision Services — also known as Moving With A Vision, Edison

Ocean County

Beety Trucking, Beachwood

Passaic County

Good Mood Moving, Haskell
Signature Van Lines, Paterson

Somerset County

ANT Movers, Bound Brook
Franklin Reliable Movers, Somerset
Kelvin Daniels Moving Services, Somerset
Moving Crew NJ, Hillsborough

New York Companies

Official Moving & Storage, Brooklyn
Family Touch Moving, Spring Valley
Piece of Cake Moving & Storage d/b/a Piece of Cake Moving, Queens

“Unlicensed movers can be a consumer’s worst nightmare,” state Attorney General Matthew Platkin said in a written statement.

“These rogue operators are doing business outside regulatory oversight and often lack the necessary skills, experience, and insurance to protect the belongings entrusted to them,” he continued.

Before hiring a mover, residents are urged to check license status with the state, by calling 973-504-6422 — and to see if any consumer complaints have been submitted.

Customers also are urged to never pack valuables like money, jewelry or critical documents with boxes being moved.

Anyone who believes they have been cheated or scammed by a business, or suspect any other form of consumer abuse, can file a complaint with the state Division of Consumer Affairs by visiting its website or by calling 1-800-242-5846 or 973-504-6200.

