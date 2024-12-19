Badly decomposed body found in Ocean County woods

🚨A badly decomposed body was found on Dec. 14, according to police

🚨The identity of the male was not disclosed

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP — A male body was found Saturday inside a state wildlife management area.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said that Manchester police were notified about the discovery of a body inside the Greenwood Wildlife Management Area along Route 539 in Manchester Township. The body was found to be "in a state of advanced decomposition."

Greenwood Wildlife Management Area Greenwood Wildlife Management Area (NJ DEP) loading...

Prosecutor's Office seeks information

The identity of the male was not disclosed pending an examination by a medical examiner. Billhimer did not disclose the circumstances of the discovery.

Billhimer added that "there is no known danger to the public at this time."

The prosecutor asked anyone with information about the individual to call his office at 732-929-2027 ext. 3271 or the State Police Major Crime Bureau at 609-584-5000.

