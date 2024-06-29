Backward Flag Brewing In Forked River Is Closing

Another local business is closing here in Ocean County. Today's economics make for a very tough business landscape not only around Ocean County but around New Jersey and the Nation. It is a tough business landscape in America and it is extremely tough on local businesses.

Backward Flag Brewery in Forked River, New Jersey, which has been open for nearly nine years, will be closing its doors for good on Saturday, June 29th. The management thanks everyone for their patronage and support "We have fought to keep our doors open for a while now, but this is a fight we cannot win. We are so grateful for the community that has risen up around us over the years. It is meant with all genuineness that it has been a privilege and an honor to serve you. It’s difficult to find the words to express the full importance of every bond & memory that has been made here."

Backward Flag Brewery, 699 Challenger Way, Forked River, NJ 08731, will host one last toast on Saturday, June 29th. Doors open this Saturday at Noon. They remind folks "This will be a BYOB event. Please support your Local NJ Craft Breweries by visiting them and grabbing some cans to-go."



Folks were posting on social media how they were sad to see Backward Flag closing. Suzette said "Thank you for all you have done for our military and Veterans as well as the Gold Star Families and honoring our fallen heroes. We wish you nothing but the best in your future. God Bless sending prayers."

