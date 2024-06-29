There is no shortage of great places to grab a cup of coffee in Jersey.

There's the always delicious Wawa, but if you're looking for something a little more local and higher-end, there are plenty of little roasteries and shops to choose from.

For example, you have Tommy's Cafe in Toms River, and soon a Spire Coffeehouse will be opening in Toms River Too.

More on Spire right here.

There's Rook Coffee, which I've heard nothing but good things about and if you're doing a beach day then you have to check out either Lava Java in Lavallette or Bella's Bagels in Seaside Park, good food and good coffee can be found at either.

But during the Pandemic, a coffee house popped up in Atlantic City that was truly unique and different.

It's called Remedee Coffee, and its run by two sisters out of a garage.

I remember the first time I heard about this place, I was blown away. It was like a speakeasy except for gourmet coffee.

Sadly though, it appears as though this one-of-a-kind coffee shop is in peril of being closed permanently.

According to NJ.com, Remedee was shut down for the summer due to an issue with Remedee's Cottage Food License.

If you're not familiar, a cottage food license is just a permit that allows you to sell food/beverages out of your home.

Now, according to Remedee's Instagram Page, this is nothing more than a temporary setback and they do plan on opening again, hopefully in the near future.

My thought is, if I can eat a taco that's been sold out of a truck in a parking lot then I should also be able to drink a latte freshly prepared in a garage, but that's just me.

Maybe coffee isn't your thing, you're more of a dive bar person, Jersey's got a bunch of those too.