5 Western New York Restaurants Featured On Food Network

It is always really cool when you stumble on something from Western New York on national TV.

Over the weekend I was scrolling through the TV when I landed on an episode of "No Reservations" on the Food Network and it featured a restaurant that I grew up going to.

I grew up in West Seneca, and once a month my parents would put my two brothers and me into the car and head over to Center Road for dinner.

My Mom was a big fan of the "Beef on Weck" at Schwabi's. They are known for Buffalo's signature sandwich and as a kid, we knew that dessert would come from Kone King which was located just up the road.

Schwabi's isn't the only Western New York restaurant to be featured on the Food Network.

Here are five other spots in Western New York that were shared on National TV.

1. Anchor Bar - The home of the "Original Buffalo Wing", the Anchor Bar has been featured on several different shows on the Food Network. Some of the shows include Food Wars, Food Paradise, and Throw Down with Bobby Flay.

2. Las Puertas Buffalo - Located at 385 Rhode Island Street in Downtown Buffalo, Las Puertas was featured on the show "Best Thing I Ever Ate" during the episode "In the Last Place You'd Expect"

3. Charlie the Butcher's Kitchen - Another Buffalo spot known for its Beef on Weck, Charlie The Butcher's Kitchen on Wehrle Drive was featured on the show "Best Thing I Ever Ate"

4. Duff's Wings - Another wing spot was highlighted on the Food Network. Duff's was featured on the show "Food Wars"

5. Wing Kings - It's Buffalo so you know people from all over the world come for the wings. Wing Kings located on Elmwood Ave was featured on the show "Food Paradise".

Many more restaurants like Grover's, The Blackthorn Restaurant & Pub, and Mulberry Italian Ristorante have been featured on Triple D "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives"

