We want you to be a VIP at Parx Casino for the ULTIMATE night out this Valentine's Day. We've got you covered with dinner, show tickets and even free slot play! This is your chance to win:

2 tickets to Feelin' Good The Ultimate Michael Bublé Experience (show is Saturday, February 14, 2026)



$200 to dine at Parxgrill (that's Parx Casino's award-winning upscale signature steakhouse)



$200 in Free Slot Play

This is the PERFECT way to spend Valentine's Day night with your special someone. You'll enjoy the premier tribute show celebrating the timeless charm and smooth sophistication of Michael Bublé. Led by Anthony Bernasconi, whose velvet vocals and effortless charisma capture Bublé's signature style live on stage.



NJ1015's standard contest rules apply. Winner must be 21+. Entries must be received by 11:59 pm on Sunday, February 8, 2026.

Parx Casino... Pennsylvania's #1 casino offering state-of-the-art gaming, thoroughbred racing, live entertainment, thrilling promotions, and exciting events. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.



