Atlantic City’s 2024 Free Summer Concert Series Shines

I have been a fan of Atlantic City's free summer concert series for years and this summer's lineup is first-class, so I wanted to let you know about it.

The Wednesday and Thursday shows begin at 7 pm at Kennedy Plaza, on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, across from Jim Whalen Boardwalk Hall.

The shows are free and funded by the CRDA.

Wednesday Night Shows Feature Blues, Roots & Rock 'n' Roll

The Wednesday night shows, produced by Tony Marts Presents --- called Mardi Gras AC -- are a diverse lineup including blues, rock, funk, Americana, jam & roots rock, New Orleans R&B, and classic Rock 'n' Roll.

Early highlights are roots rockers Victor Wainwright & the Train at 7 pm Wed. June 26 and the "Eddie and the Cruisers" celebration with John Cafferty and Beaver Brown Band on Wed. July 3rd.

This year’s line-up includes performances by New Orleans’s Bonerama, Phantom Blues Band with Curtis Salgado, Samantha Fish, the iconic Dirty Dozen Brass Band, and Southern rock and blues star Devon Allman.

In the event of rain, the concerts will be held at Resorts Casino Hotel.

See the Wednesday Night Concert Series Lineup

Thursday Night Shows Focus on Jazz

Thursday's Chicken Bone Beach Jazz Concert Series-- also a Kennedy Plaza-- features a line-up worthy of Atlantic City's distinguished heritage with jazz music.

These free Thursday night shows feature world-class concerts that appeal to residents and visitors attracted to heritage, jazz, and cultural entertainment.

I love that each show begins with a local, South Jersey jazz artist.

An early concert series highlight is Thursday, June 27th's headliner drummer Jason Marsalis & the 21st Century Trad Band, touring this summer in support of their new release, “Melody Reimagined, Book 1”. The opening act is the Tony Day Quartet

Jason Marsalis is the son of Ellis Marsalis, Jr., the pianist and music professor, and the youngest sibling of Branford Marsalis, Wynton Marsalis, and Delfeayo Marsalis who are all well-regarded jazz musicians.

In the event of rain, shows will move to The Claridge Hotel.

See the Thursday Night Concert Series Lineup

