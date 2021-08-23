Back to school, back to the classroom: NJ 101.5 town hall 7 p.m. Thursday

This Thursday at 7 p.m., New Jersey 101.5 presents a live Town Hall focusing on the concerns parents and professionals in New Jersey have with the return to in-school learning.

New Jersey 101.5’s Eric Scott leads the news and digital departments in helping New Jersey get ready to return to the classroom after more than a year of remote and hybrid learning. This is the latest in a series of Town Hall broadcasts to help New Jersey deal with the ongoing pandemic.

Scott and his guests will help ease anxiety and prepare parents and students for a full-time return to in-person learning.

“From learning loss to social anxiety, students will be dealing with many issues as they go back to school,” Scott said. “We will provide clarity on a variety of topics from mask mandates to after-school activities and sports.”

The program’s on-air panel will feature:

Richard Bozza, executive director at the New Jersey Association of School Administrators

Dr. Steven Tobias, a noted child psychologist and the director of the Center for Child & Family Development in Morristown

Representatives from the New Jersey Education Association, the state’s largest teachers’ union.

Throughout the program, Scott will also check in with individual school superintendents and parents’ groups. Scott and his guests will also answer live, call-in questions from listeners throughout the hour.

Online, the town hall will be streamed on Facebook.com/NJ1015, where Dr. Mark Stanwood, director of the N.J. School Administrator Residency Program at the N.J. Association of School Administrators, will provide more information and answer questions.

