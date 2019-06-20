Babysitter, 71, sexually abused 6-year-old in Union City, cops say

UNION CITY — A 71-year-old man was charged by the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office with five counts of sexual assault against a 6-year-old girl he was babysitting.

After Secaucus police contacted the Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit to report an assault on the girl, investigators say they learned that Mario Buitrago-Sanchez assaulted the girl several times at his Union City home.

Buitrago-Sanchez was arrested at his home on Friday.

He and the victim are not related.

Buitrago-Sanchez was charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child and lewdness.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Thursday whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

