Boy, the trends are changing for baby names in 2025. Say goodbye to Johnny and Sally and say hello to Aurora, Bentley, Cash, and Raven.

According to a fun survey and data from BabyCenter, here are interesting trends and changes to the popularity of baby names for 2025.

Bird names are flying high

Last year, Cameron Diaz named her son Cardinal. While he does not have voting privileges for a new pope, Cardinal is a gender-neutral name.

Robin is gaining popularity by moving into the Top 1,000 baby names. Robin is up 274 places for girls and up 97 places for boys.

Raven is up, and Dove is up 717 places! Naming your child Dove is certainly not for the soap. In fact, Callum, which is Latin for dove, is up 21 spots for boys. Jay is up, too.

Luxury names are on the rise

Bentley and Tiffany are up substantially for girls, Lux and Cash are up for boys. I wonder if there is additional pressure on you if you have the first name Cash to have a substantial wad of it in your pocket? Emerald is up 86 positions for girls. Lux is a name for boys that is up 110 places.

These boys’ names are taking a dive

Many of the declining boys’ names for 2025 that are on the decline end in a “y”. Finnley, Huxley, Harry, Corey, Kingsley, and Kacey are all on the downswing.

The '90s are back

Britney is up over 1200 places in 2025; Shania is up 800 places. The Teenage Witch makes a comeback; Sabrina is up 19 places. So many families named their daughters Diana after Princess Diana, well, that name is back on the rise, 39 spots.

I find it remarkably interesting to see the trend in names in 2025; we are a product of our times. I guess I must wait for another Joe to get popular.

To see the full report for the top baby names and the trends, check out the study here