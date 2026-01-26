New Jerseyans want to avoid these roads in winter weather
Well, New Jersey, have you been able to dig yourselves out of our latest snowstorm?
Between the snow, ice, and sleet, it was a real adventure trying to navigate our Garden State roads.
I don’t know about you, but I can’t stand driving in winter weather. I’m fine with torrential downpours, but if there’s a slight flurry, my knuckles turn whiter than the snow hitting my windshield.
Jersey drivers who feel similar will change their routines not only by leaving earlier, but also by changing their routes entirely by avoiding certain roads.
Roads to avoid in winter in New Jersey
The network RV Windshield Replacement surveyed thousands of drivers across the country to determine which were the roads people (literally) steer clear of when winter weather hits.
These are the three most avoided spots that worry New Jerseyans in the snow and sleet:
❄️ 3️⃣ Garden State Parkway (Woodbridge to Montvale)
Let’s be honest: does anyone ever want to drive on the Parkway?
It’s a nightmare in the summer months, and it’s packed even outside of rush hours. Why would it get any better during winter weather?
Whether dealing with snow or freezing rain, North Jersey commuters tend to avoid it when they can.
❄️ 2️⃣ Route 23 (Wayne to the New York border)
Winter conditions tend to escalate quickly in this area.
Throw in the narrow lanes, icy patches, and curves? A perfect recipe for non-ideal driving conditions.
❄️ 1️⃣ I-80 (Parsippany to the Delaware Water Gap)
This unforgiving stretch goes from suburban traffic into higher, steeper terrain, and when snow and ice hit, it can become a skating rink.
Do me a favor, be careful in this chilly, wet weather. Drive safe!
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.