Avenel is booming: NJ Transit trains will now make weekend stops

WOODBRIDGE — NJ Transit is returning weekend service to the Avenel station for the first time in 34 years starting Sunday.

The North Jersey Coast Line will stop 21 times on Saturdays, Sunday and holiday. Weekday service will also be significantly increased from 27 to 38 stops.

Parking around the station was expanded.

"Station Village at Avenel, the Avenel Performing Arts Center (APAC), and the commuter train station serving Avenel represents a $50 million transit-related development project," Mayor John McCormac said.

NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin Corbett said the increased service is "a great example of our new strategy to ‘Engage, Inform, and Improve,’ which has us being far more responsive to customer requests and concerns. In this case, our customers asked for more service. We listened and delivered!”

According to NJ Transit's 2017 ridership report, the last year available, Avenel had 222 daily boardings making it the 104th busiest station system wide with 222 and average of weekday boardings.

