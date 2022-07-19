Atlantic City, NJ man admits to gruesome killing of woman’s puppy

An Atlantic City man has admitted to causing the death of a 7-pound Yorkshire terrier puppy.

According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, 39-year-old Gary Moore entered a guilty plea on Friday to third-degree animal cruelty stemming from the death of the tiny dog named Mommas.

Atlantic City police responded to a 911 call on Jan. 7, 2020, from a “hysterical” woman who came home to find the puppy missing. Eventually, she found its beaten body stuffed between her bed mattress and box spring.

The puppy had suffered fatal blunt force trauma, according to police.

Moore had access to the residence and he and the owner were “known to each other,” authorities confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.

Under a plea deal, he will face a three-year prison term when sentenced on Aug.26 in Atlantic County Superior Court.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

