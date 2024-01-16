Prosecutor: NJ man was drunk during boat crash that killed swimmer

Prosecutor: NJ man was drunk during boat crash that killed swimmer

Norma Michaels, of Atlantic City (Laurel Hill West via remembermyjourney.com)

🔶 NJ man faces criminal charge after woman’s death

🔶 Victim was swimming when struck by a boat propeller

🔶 Police say boater was drunk

An Atlantic City man is accused of being drunk when his boat veered and crashed into a swimmer over the summer.

On Thursday, 53-year-old Jeffrey M. Jastrzembski was arrested and charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter in connection with the death of 79-year-old Norma Michaels, of Atlantic City.

(ACPO, Canva)
loading...

The Aug. 12 crash happened after 5 p.m. on the Intercoastal Waterway near the Albany Avenue Bridge, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Jastrzembski’s boat sped up in the direction of the docks, prosecutors said, and made an aggressive turn, causing the boat’s propeller to strike and kill Michaels.

(Google Maps)
loading...

Investigators later found Jastrzembski had a blood alcohol content between 0.19% and 0.23% at the time of the crash — well over twice the legal limit.

Breaking AC previously reported that there were several witnesses to the crash, who told State Police that Jastrzembski had been operating his 20-foot boat erratically.

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America

Dennis Malloy's classic NJ pizza tour

Below are the pizzerias in New Jersey that our listeners said should be stops on a classic New Jersey pizza tour. Which ones are we missing?

Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Restaurants that closed in New Jersey During 2023

Here are some of the restaurants that closed their doors around New Jersey in 2023 listed alphabetically. Did your favorite restaurant close in 2023? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com.

Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

25 Iconic Actors at the Start of Their Careers vs. Now

Stacker took a look at the highlights of 25 iconic actors' careers, including photos of them now compared to when they got their start.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: Atlantic City, Atlantic County
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM