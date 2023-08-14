NJ woman killed by boat while swimming

🔵 A Ventnor woman was killed after being struck by a boat on Saturday

ATLANTIC CITY — A 79-year-old South Jersey woman was struck and killed by a boat as she swam near a floating dock off the coast of Atlantic City over the weekend, according to 6 ABC News.

Troopers were dispatched to the crash just after 5 p.m. on Saturday in the Intracoastal Waterway near the Albany Avenue Bridge, according to Marine Service Bureau officials, and reported by 6 ABC.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 20-foot Robalo boat struck the victim, Norma Michaels, of Ventnor, who sustained fatal inju0ries.

According to the report, the boat’s operator, 52-year-old Jeffrey Jastrzembski of Atlantic City, remained at the scene. He was not injured.

Several patrons at the nearby Wonder Bar reportedly witnessed the crash, claiming the boat operator was driving erratically, according to a report from BreakingAC.

One man told the media outlet that as the boat operator parked, he tossed items into the water that appeared to be cans or bottles, then ran off of his boat and around the front of the house he parked behind.

The crash remains under investigation. It’s not clear if Jastrzembski will face any charges.

