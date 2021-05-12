At these prices, we should be able to pump our own gas in NJ

With gas prices reaching a 7-year high, and a pipeline shutdown that could make things worse, it's time to let the good people of New Jersey pump our own gas. Here's why.

First and foremost it could save us money, according to Sal Risalvato, who's the executive director of the New Jersey Gasoline and Convenience Automotive Association. Not only could we save money, but wouldn't even need a gas tax.

"At the pump, gas today, based on the cost of labor, would be about 15 cents (a gallon less)," Risalvato said on my show back in October. "And I say in some instances 20 cents a gallon less. So if you went to a self-serve pump, you'd be saving 15 or 20 cents a gallon."

Then there's the point that at these prices, consumers should have the choice of whether or not they want to pump their own.

Why on Earth would anyone want to open or work at a gas station in New Jersey?

From the ownership standpoint, while other New Jersey businesses are able to automate, gas stations are forced to hire people even now when it is impossible for most New Jersey businesses who are having trouble finding workers thanks to Gov. Murphy's stimulus checks and overpaying of unemployment.

Many gas station owners face either having to work the pumps themselves or close. If they are working the pumps, they have to look at all the orange cones that are blocking the pumps that could be bringing in revenue even while they are there pumping.

From the worker's standpoint, they usually make minimum wage, many are afraid of getting COVID because they can't really practice social distancing. They're spending their day breathing in the auto exhaust and they can't take advantage of the stimulus money or unemployment because they have to pump gas.

It's not fair to the gas station owners who should be operate under the same conditions and rules as other convenience businesses. It's not fair to the workers who are forced to work under these conditions for little money and it's not fair to the people of New Jersey who should be able at these prices to make their own choice.

