At least 19 bodies removed from Trenton funeral home, report says

TRENTON — At least 19 bodies of individuals who died from the COVID-19 virus were removed from a funeral home on Thursday night, officials told the Trentonian.

Trenton police responded to Anderson Funeral Service on North Willow Street and found the bodies throughout the building, an unnamed source told the Trentonian. Vehicles from the state Department of Health were also seen outside the building, the Trentonian reported.

A spokesman for Mayor Reed Guiciora's office told New Jersey 101.5 he was working with Trenton police to gather more information about the situation but said no charges had been filed. Gusciora told the Trentonian police visited the funeral home after getting tipped off about the circumstances but found no criminal activity.

State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan at the beginning of April said the state ordered at least 20 refrigerated trucks, including some donated by Wawa, to serve as temporary morgues for 1,680 bodies.

The city of Trenton had reported 1,299 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 17 deaths among its residents as of Thursday according to the city website. Mercer County has had 3,937 positive cases and 231 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.

Police were called to a Brooklyn funeral home on Wednesday night, where management rented four trucks filled with ice to hold about 50 corpses.

The Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center in Sussex County stored 17 bodies in a morgue meant for less than a half dozen before a tipster alerted police and had to be removed by police on Easter weekend.

The state Department of Health has not yet returned messages early Friday morning about the Trenton incident. An answering service for the funeral home said no staff is in the building until later in the morning.

Correction: A headline an on earlier version of this story incorrectly described the facility as a nursing home, instead of a funeral home.

