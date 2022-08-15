At least 15 NJ pizza shops that would make it in Italy

It was announced last week that Domino's Pizza will be closing its remaining 29 stores in Italy. They had planned to open 880 stores in that country when they started there in 2015.

Typical American ambition, but sadly misplaced.

A pizza chain from another country trying to dominate the pizza market in Italy was bold and it predictably failed. You've got to give them credit for trying, but please.

Now on the other hand, New Jersey has enough amazing stellar pizza joints that could easily make it in the "old country".

I've actually taken Italian citizens to a few of our pizzerias here in the Garden State with rave reviews much to their surprise, but it was no shock to me.

Many of the pizza places here are owned and operated by Italian immigrants or their offspring. They know what they're doing when it comes to pizza here in New Jersey.

So, we asked our listeners to name a pizza joint that would definitely survive the competition in Italy. Here's some of what they had to say.

Federici's in Freehold

BLVD Pizza — Surf City on LBI

Del Ponte's Coal Fired Pizza — Bradley Beach

Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield

Nunzio's — Long Branch

Massimo's in Robbinsville

Luigi's NY Style Pizza — South Plainfield

Capone's — Toms River

Capone's in Toms River

Vic's — Bradley Beach

Salerno's in Hazlet

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

