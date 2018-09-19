You asked Sen. President Sweeney anything — Here are his answers

Steve Sweeney joined New Jersey 101.5's Eric Scott for "Ask the Senate President" Wednesday night.

In the tradition of New Jersey 101.5's long-running " Ask the Governor " series, the program gave residents the chance to ask one of the state's highest-ranking officials their questions — about policy, politics or their day-to-day struggles with government. It's a chance to cut through the bureaucracy and get immediate answers.

Wedensday night, Sweeney told listeners a legal marijuana bill is close — but legal marijuana itself (and the tax revenue that comes with it) could be farther away.

He also made the case for giving driver licenses to immigrants here illegally — saying they're on the roads anyway, and there has to be a way to make sure other drivers are protected. That only happens if they're able to pass a driving test and are insured, he said.

And he took on the scourge of crystal meth, seen ravaging New Jersey towns even as the opioid crisis continues to rage.

Hear what Sweeney had to say on those topics and others in the video above.

