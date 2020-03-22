Asbury Park puppy stolen from yard, police say, then returned

ASBURY PARK — A puppy stolen from a backyard Saturday was returned the next day, while the individuals believed to have taken him are still at large.

The Monmouth County SPCA in a Facebook post said two people were dropped off by a blue Buick SUV near a house located at Borden Avenue and Springfield Avenue in Asbury Park on Saturday and took the pit bull mix. The pair left the scene with the young dog in a taxi, according to the MCSPCA.

MCSPCA Executive Director Ross Licitra, who is also the Chief of Humane Law Enforcement for the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, told New Jersey 101.5 that a Good Samaritan who read the MCSPCA Facebook post called the owner, knew where the dog was and arranged for its return.

Neptune Township police are investigating the theft, as the two individuals remained at large and were last seen in the area of Ash Drive in Neptune Township, according to the MCSPCA.

Anyone with information about the theft should call Neptune Township Police at ‪732-988-8000‬ or the Monmouth County SPCA at 732-542-0040.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

