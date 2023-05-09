An Asbury Park man will spend at least 16 years behind bars for the repeated sexual abuse of two minors.

Walter Orlando Perez-Ramos, 35, was sentenced on Friday, months after his conviction on two counts of sexual assault, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and criminal sexual contact.

The victims, who are also siblings, were inappropriately touched by Perez-Ramos across dozens of incidents between May 2015 and May 2020, police say. Authorities first received information about the abuse in May 2021, when the victims were 16 and 17.

Police say Perez-Ramos was a trusted friend of the victims' family, and he repaid that trust with betrayal.

Perez-Ramos was sentenced to 17 1/2 years in prison. He'll be eligible for parole after 16 years.

Perez-Ramos must also register as a sex offender and is subject to parole supervision for life upon his release.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

