A 35-year-old Asbury Park man has been convicted on charges related to the sexual abuse of two juvenile siblings over the course of several years.

Walter Orlando Perez-Ramos is scheduled to be sentenced in March for his guilty verdicts on two counts of second-degree sexual assault, two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.

Police in Asbury Park first received information about the abuse in May 2021 when the victims were 16 and 17. An investigation determined that the abuse had involved dozens of incidents from May 2015 through May 2020. Each incident involved inappropriate touching, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

“This family repeatedly welcomed the defendant into their home as a trusted friend, and he repaid that trust with betrayal – by robbing the two victims of what should have been a normal, happy, fruitful adolescence,” Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said. “They can never get those years back, but thanks to this verdict, we can at least ensure that justice is served and their healing process can begin.”

Perez-Ramos was arrested in May 2021 and remained in custody until his trial, at which both victims testified.

Ramos faces up to 21 years and 6 months in prison, along with parole supervision for life and registration as a sex offender.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

