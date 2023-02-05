Asbury Park Music Foundation giving the gift of music to NJ youth

There are many charities and organizations that are climbing back from the intense havoc that COVID-19 wreaked. People lost their jobs, businesses shut down and charitable organizations lost their pipeline to helping those in need.

Although they were hit hard, The Asbury Park Music Foundation continues to provide programs for students who have a passion for music.

In the past few years, the Beat Bus program has enabled the foundation to put over 200-plus instruments in the hands of children who otherwise would never get the opportunity.

Their Beat Bus is a rolling recording, editing studio and tutorial facility on wheels from a bus that was donated by Doug Gallagher from STA along with additional donations from Doug’s brother Denis Gallagher, who has been a big supporter of music and education here in New Jersey.

https://asburyparkmusiclives.org/home https://asburyparkmusiclives.org/home loading...

The Asbury Park Music Foundation is a charity that I proudly support. I’m a huge fan of music and to see the hands-on approach that this organization provides is quite impressive.

In the summer, there are a series of free concerts and events that are sponsored by generous donors and feature performances by great local and regional musicians as well as events from the young students at nearby Lake House Music Academy, which receives scholarship support from the Asbury Park Music Foundation.

As most of us know extra-curricular activities at all New Jersey schools have just about vanished because of the lack of supporting funds. The Asbury Park Music Foundation has solved a piece of that problem. Their motto is “Where Music Lives & Music Gives,” and it certainly does.

I hope that you can help them continue their good work so that many local New Jersey children will continue to appreciate and enjoy the gift of music.

For more information on The Asbury Park Music Foundation please log on to asburyparkmusiclives.org

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

30 unique 'experience' gifts New Jerseyans actually want to get