Asbury Park, NJ man stole $1,000 in booze from Watermark, cops say

Asbury Park police issued a statement on Friday announcing the arrest of 45-year-old Latie Nealy III who is accused of stealing bottles of alcohol from a bar at The Watermark on July 24 and July 27.

Police said the theft was worth more than $1,000.

Police obtained video footage from both incidents and then spread it around the department.

Then on July 28, an officer spotted a man matching the description and promptly conducted a field inquiry.

The suspect was the confirmed and on Thursday, an officer received additional surveillance footage from the bar and got an even clearer image of Nealy.

Police said that they were able to confirm Nealy was the one who committed the burglaries.

He was found at his residence and then briefed on why police were there and what they knew.

Nealy then voluntarily responded to Asbury Park police headquarters for an interview and statement regarding the incidents and was later charged with two counts of burglary and theft of movable property.

