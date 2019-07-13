Asbury Park has one of the best shaved ice places in the U.S.

Whether you call it Italian ice or shaved ice, one thing that we can all agree on is that the frosty dessert is a great way to cool down during the summer, and one of the Jersey Shore's own shaved ice stands is getting national attention as one of the best.

The Food Network recently singled out 10 shaved ice spots from coast to coast as the nation's best.

Among their frozen favorites is Betty's Icebox in Asbury Park and their watermelon shave ice.

Just look at the towering pink treat:

Here's what the Food Network had to say about the watermelon wonder:

There’s nothing like a cool treat while you're strolling the boardwalk, which makes Betty’s the perfect stop for shaved ice, ice cream and popsicles. A favorite is the brightly hued watermelon shaved ice dessert, which is served in a half of a small watermelon. The shaved ice lies on top of some vanilla soft serve and chunks of fresh watermelon, and is dotted with mini chocolate chips to make it look like the real thing (and make for an Instagrammable moment!).

You can try Betty's Icebox for yourself right on the boardwalk in Asbury Park.