As COVID fades, NJ fans are hungry for the return of minor league baseball
With COVID cases dropping sharply and temperatures starting to warm up, it won’t be long before minor league baseball is back in action in the Garden State.
Last year, the Trenton Thunder, which was actually the displaced (because of COVID complications) Triple-A Buffalo Bison team wearing Trenton Thunder uniforms for home games, ended play abruptly in mid-season. But this year the Trenton Thunder will feature players from the MLB draft league.
Gregg Caserta, the Trenton Thunder director of broadcast and media relations, said star players from top colleges in New Jersey and across the country will be on the team, showcasing their talents throughout the summer.
Something for everybody
He said the Trenton Thunder, which begins play in early June, offers top-notch affordable entertainment for all kinds of fans.
“If you’re young parents with young children there’s something for you at the ballpark, if you’re an older baseball fan who wants to come out and score the game, do it old-school, you can do that as well,” he said.
He said one big attraction is of course the game being played, but fans love the bat-dog duo of Dash and Rookie and “we’ve also got all our mascots like Boomer and Cloudman, our music entertainment is top-notch, we do a lot of fun stuff between innings."
Good for the Capital City
Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora said having the team provides a great opportunity for families to enjoy a fun day or an evening out at an affordable price while putting the city on the map.
“People talk about a good experience visiting the Capital City and being able to enjoy a Thunder game, but also go out afterwards into some of the clubs or restaurants,” he said.
“We haven’t had an opening day since 2019 so it will be exciting to get back into the stadium and just enjoy a post-COVID game.”
Caserta said having baseball in Trenton is a plus for everybody.
"It’s a way for the region to get noticed. It’s a way for people to get eyes on the Capital region," he said.
He noted in addition to providing entertainment, the Trenton Thunder works with many different Central Jersey groups and organizations.
“It’s a way for people to get together in a very casual setting; it’s a way for them to speak and connect," he said.
David Matthau is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at david.matthau@townsquaremedia.com
