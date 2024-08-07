Sandbar in Manasquan Inlet gets dredged, begins to shrink

☑️ The shoal formed in the Manasquan Inlet and took up a third of the waterway

☑️ The Army Corp of Engineers quickly respond to Rep. Chris Smith's request for help

☑️ It will take about ten days of dredging to eliminate the sandbar.

The Army Corp of Engineers wasted no time dredging the Manasquan Inlet on Tuesday after a sandbar developed on the Point Pleasant Beach side.

After the shoal developed during the weekend. U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J. 4th District, requested the Army Corp of Engineers take "immediate corrective action" because of the heavy use by commercial and recreational boating.

The agency came through and sent the Dredge Murden Tuesday morning, according to Smith.

A team performed an "emergency survey" of the inlet floor and then got in two rounds of dredging before the thunderstorms moved in during the afternoon Stephen Rochette, a spokesperson for the Army Corps' Philadelphia District, said.

Sand bar in the Manasquan Inlet 8/4/24 Sand bar in the Manasquan Inlet 8/4/24 (Mayor Doug Vitale) loading...

A "dynamic inlet"

It will take 10 days of work to clear the shoal from the inlet, according to Rochette.

"When the weather calms, the Murden will resume dredging for three days possibly early next week and return again later in the month," Rochette said. "The dredged sand is being taken offshore north of the inlet which ultimately supports Manasquan beaches because the dominant flow of sand is in that direction."

Rochette said that the shoal is still being analyzed to determine how it compares to previous buildups in 2022 and 2023. He described the inlet as a "dynamic inlet" that can experience rapid shoaling based on sea conditions, winds, and tidal currents.

Smith said he was grateful for the Army Corp's quick response. He also praised Point Pleasant Beach's mayor for bringing the shoal to his attention.

“Mayor Doug Vitale was also quick to help ensure that this important safety issue was raised and addressed as soon as possible," Smith said.

Smith and Vitale urged people to stay off the shoal.

Map showing location of the Manasquan Inlet Map showing location of the Manasquan Inlet (Canva) loading...

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Latest additions to NJ DOT's 2024 collection of humorous safety messages The NJ DOT continued to use a series of humorous seasonal safety messages on its' over 200 electronic signs around New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Amazing views of Six Flags NJ from high above Spectacular views from Great Adventures' Newly Refurbished Giant Wheel, both day and night. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant