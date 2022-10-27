Ariel Elias, after NJ beer throwing incident, makes her debut on Kimmel
What a month it's been for comedian Ariel Elias! She goes from having a beer thrown at her at Uncle Vinnie's Comedy Club in Pt Pleasant to making her late-night debut on "The Jimmy Kimmel Show."
It all began when someone threw a beer at Elias while she was performing her set at Uncle Vinnie's Comedy Club in Point Pleasant Beach.
She later discussed the incident on my New Jersey 101.5 show where she mentioned that she would be taping Kimmel on Oct. 24.
Kimmel in his opening tried to work in Donald Trump because just like some want to keep hope alive, late-night hosts need to keep Trump alive. They hope it gets them ratings. After that, he told the story of how he came to book Ariel.
"So I saw that (the clip) and I tweeted, in support of Ariel, and then she wrote back to me, Can I make my late night debut on your show? And I said, Yes. And now she's here tonight making her network television debut."
Ariel, who jokes about being Jewish from Kentucky spoke of her Jersey connection.
"My parents are from New Jersey. And then they moved to Kentucky, which means that my parents I think are very like progressive people who then moved to Kentucky and suddenly had to be very traditional about their religion. So when I was in high school, my parents sat me down, and they were like, Hey, we know you're going to start dating soon. And we just want to let you know that whatever you're into boys, girls, or anything in between. Doesn't matter to us. As long as they're Jewish. As long as they're Jewish, we live in Kentucky. The choices are my dad or my brother. That's it."
When Ariel called into my show I asked her if she was ready for what was about to happen to her.
"I'm ready for it. I have been working towards this for a long time. I'm not new to comedy. It's a dream come true."
I will be opening for Ariel on Dec 16th at Catch A Rising Star in the Princeton Hyatt.for tickets click here.
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.
