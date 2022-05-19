Are you into knights in shining armor? Renaissance event in NJ is for you

BORDENTOWN — Lords and ladies, thou shalt prepare for The New Jersey Renaissance Faire to be held on Saturday and Sunday, May 28-29 and Saturday and Sunday, June 4-5, at Liberty Lake on Florence Columbus Road.

The two-weekend festival is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. all four days, rain or shine, featuring comedic swordplay, live jousting on horseback, aerial acrobatics, circus tricks, musical acts, stories, a merchant artisan village, food and drinks, and a whiskey tasting, to name a few.

Season 13 of the New Jersey Renaissance Faire is a return to Year One Roots, with a twist. In this season, Will Gamwell, or Will Scarlet, as he is better known, is accused by the Sheriff of Nottingham of committing murder.

The sheriff follows Will through the magical woods of Crossford and it's only a matter of time before Will is caught.

Festivalgoers will serve as the citizens of Crossford and they, along with Robin Hood, Maid Marian, Little John, and Friar Tuck are the only ones who can help. It is they who will decide if Will is innocent or rather cheer on the sheriff in his relentless pursuit.

Tickets:

Family 4 pack (2 adult single day flex pass and 2 child single day flex pass) $60

Single Day Adult Fixed Day Pass $25 (specific date)

Single Adult Flex Day Pass (choose a date) $30

Child Flex Day Pass (5 to 12 years old) $10

Dog Flex Day Pass $10

Adult 2-day Flex Pass $50

Child 2-day Flex Pass $15

Dog 2-day Flex Pass $15

Whiskey tastings require general admission tickets to the festival. With a $35 ticket, patrons will learn about the whiskey's history in an entertaining setting and sample whiskies provided by the South Jersey Celtic Society.

Family activities include craft demos (glass blowing, jewelry making, and blacksmithing), dozens of shows, live jousting matches, magic shows, fire dancers, and more.

Renaissance faire-inspired costumes are encouraged. Festivalgoers should not be alarmed by the beckoning by the villagers, merchants and nobles throughout the day. It's all part of the interactive charm and fun, according to the website. In fact, festivalgoers are invited to join in as well!

