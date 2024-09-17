Are these the best places for breakfast in New Jersey?

Declaring the best spot for breakfast in New Jersey is not an over easy task.

But if you're a sucker for any place that serves up mouth-watering pancakes and eggs, this page can help you out. You never know where you may be in New Jersey when the morning hunger hits.

New Jersey 101.5 hit up listeners and readers on Facebook to find out their "favorite restaurant in New Jersey for breakfast."

While many folks suggest that "any New Jersey diner" is the best spot for a morning meal, we were more interested in answers involving specific establishments.

Below are some breakfast joints that received more praise from New Jerseyans than others.

The responses are still filtering in, so this article may be updated to include other favorites.

⚫ 414 Route 70, Lakehurst

⚫ Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Connie's Restaurant, Farmingdale (Google Street View) Connie's Restaurant, Farmingdale (Google Street View) loading...

⚫ 63 Main St., Farmingdale

⚫ Hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily

SEE ALSO: Wild cookies from NY are now here in NJ

Mug Rack, Jackson (Google Street View) Mug Rack, Jackson (Google Street View) loading...

⚫ 70 W. Veterans Highway, Jackson

⚫ Hours: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday

⚫ 300 Mounts Corner Drive, Freehold

⚫ Hours: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

The Chicken Or The Egg, Beach Haven (Google Street View) The Chicken Or The Egg, Beach Haven (Google Street View) loading...

⚫ 207 North Bay Avenue, Beach Haven

⚫ Hours: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday; 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday

Poppy's Place, Toms River (Facebook) Poppy's Place, Toms River (Facebook) loading...

⚫ 209 W. Water Street, Toms River

⚫ Hours: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

⚫ 48 Sky Manor Road (at Sky Manor Airport), Pittstown

⚫ Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays; 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays; closed on Tuesdays

Taylor Sam's, Brick (Google Street View) Taylor Sam's, Brick (Google Street View) loading...

⚫ 1643 Route 88, Brick

⚫ Hours: 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

⚫ 707 Main Street, Belmar

⚫ Hours: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday; closed on Mondays

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: These Are Things You'd See in a '70s Kitchen From mushroom decor to that iconic jug (you know the one), let's take a nostalgic trip down memory lane to the quintessential '70s kitchen. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz