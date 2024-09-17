Are these the best places for breakfast in New Jersey?
Declaring the best spot for breakfast in New Jersey is not an over easy task.
But if you're a sucker for any place that serves up mouth-watering pancakes and eggs, this page can help you out. You never know where you may be in New Jersey when the morning hunger hits.
New Jersey 101.5 hit up listeners and readers on Facebook to find out their "favorite restaurant in New Jersey for breakfast."
While many folks suggest that "any New Jersey diner" is the best spot for a morning meal, we were more interested in answers involving specific establishments.
Below are some breakfast joints that received more praise from New Jerseyans than others.
The responses are still filtering in, so this article may be updated to include other favorites.
🍳 Sandy's Cozy Corner
⚫ 414 Route 70, Lakehurst
⚫ Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily
🍳 Connie's Restaurant
⚫ 63 Main St., Farmingdale
⚫ Hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily
SEE ALSO: Wild cookies from NY are now here in NJ
🍳 Mug Rack
⚫ 70 W. Veterans Highway, Jackson
⚫ Hours: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday
🍳 The Skillet
⚫ 300 Mounts Corner Drive, Freehold
⚫ Hours: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily
🍳 The Chicken Or The Egg (CHEGG)
⚫ 207 North Bay Avenue, Beach Haven
⚫ Hours: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday; 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday
🍳 Poppy's Place
⚫ 209 W. Water Street, Toms River
⚫ Hours: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily
🍳 Sky Cafe
⚫ 48 Sky Manor Road (at Sky Manor Airport), Pittstown
⚫ Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays; 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays; closed on Tuesdays
🍳 Taylor Sam's
⚫ 1643 Route 88, Brick
⚫ Hours: 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
🍳 Comfi
⚫ 707 Main Street, Belmar
⚫ Hours: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday; closed on Mondays
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
LOOK: These Are Things You'd See in a '70s Kitchen
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
LOOK: Here's how much grocery shopping now costs in the U.S.
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant